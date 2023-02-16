AVN 64.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
Feb 16, 2023
Pakistan

Australia doubles aid for flood-hit communities

Published 16 Feb, 2023
ISLAMABAD: Australia will double its support to the Pakistan flood response by providing an additional A$5 million in immediate humanitarian assistance, bringing its total support to A$10 million.

This new funding will complement government efforts to address the serious nutrition situation facing communities affected by the devastating flooding in Pakistan.

Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator the Hon Penny Wong, said, “The growing scale of food insecurity and human suffering is deeply concerning. The Australian Government is committed to ensuring our humanitarian assistance responds to the greatest needs.”

Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, in a meeting with Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority, Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik on 14 February said, “This additional funding will help alleviate the poor food security and nutrition situation, particularly focusing on women and children.”

Australia will channel this new support through trusted UN and NGO partners.

Australia’s assistance to date has supported cash-based transfers, minor rehabilitation works, and logistics in partnership with the World Food Programme.

Last month, the High Commissioner visited Sindh and met with flood-affected communities and toured their villages. Reflecting on the visit, Hawkins said, “Thousands of people in Sindh are still suffering from the impacts of the floods. I was pleased to witness our assistance reaching directly into the hands of the most vulnerable. We are determined our support continues to be distributed rapidly and targeting the poorest.”

