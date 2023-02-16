Provision of power to villages govt’s top priority: Fesco chief

FAISALABAD: Electrification of new villages and town and elimination of electricity related issues are among the top priorities of the current government, for which the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) is utilizing all available sources said, chairman FESCO Board of Directors (BODs) Malik Tahsin Awan.

He was addressing a meeting held at the FESCO Headquarters (HQs) along with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Bashir Ahmed regarding the electricity development projects in different constituencies of Jhang district.

The meeting was also attended by former MPA Faisal Hayat Jaboana, PML-N candidates Amir Abbas Sial, Khalid Sargana, Babar Khan Sial, Sultan Sikandar, Project Director (PD) Construction FESCO Muhammad Saeed, Staff Officer Abid Rasheed, Director Material Management Syed Ahmed Ali Shah, SE Jhang Circle Faisal Raza Marth, Construction and Operation Officer of Jhang Circle.

Chairman said that under the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shahbaz Sharif, consumer problems would be solved immediately for which no negligence will be tolerated.

At this occasion, Malik Tahsin Awan said that this meeting has been organized on the special directives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), which aims to provide maximum relief to the people.

He directed to accelerate the ongoing construction and other development works in Jhang district and all possible facilities should be provided to the consumers at their doorsteps. He warned the staff that if any official is found guilty of neglecting his duties, then strict action would be initiated against him.

Former MPA Faisal Hayat Jaboana and other participants informed the FESCO authorities about the problems related to electricity poles, wires, transformers and other installations in NA 114, 115, 116. Orders were issued. On this, The Chairman Board of Directors immediately issued orders to the concerned officers to solve them immediately.

Earlier, the Chief Executive FESCO gave a detailed briefing to the Chairman FESCO Board about the progress of development projects in various constituencies of Jhang district with the help of slides on multimedia.

At the end, Ex. MPA Faisal Hayat Jaboana and other participants thanked the Chairman FESCO Board of Directors Malik Tahsin Awan for the prompt solution of their problems and said that under the leadership of Malik Tahsin Awan, the FESCO will further accelerate progress.

