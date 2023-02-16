Senate body informed: PNSC plans to buy more LNG carriers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) plans to buy more LNG carriers keeping in view Pakistan's need in the future.

The Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs was held under the chairmanship of Senator Rubina Khalid, in which she termed the process crucial. She said, "Pakistan will need more such ships in future".

The PNSC officials said they were planning to buy more LNG carriers keeping in view Pakistan's need in the future.

The PNSC officials gave a detailed briefing regarding the procurement of the LNG carrier. Officials told the committee that Pakistan imports petroleum gases worth about $4.56 billion annually and for this purpose, the contracts are made with foreign suppliers for the transportation of LNG.

The PNSC plans to buy LNG carriers that will save the country valuable foreign exchange, the official briefed.

The committee also recommended to include the land purchase project in the PSDP as per Gwadar port master plan.

The committee directed the Gwadar Port authorities of Korangi Fisheries Harbour to include the construction of business park, cold storage, and auction hall funded by "Japan International Cooperation Agency" inside Korangi Fisheries Harbor in the PSDP of the next financial year.

The authorities have proposed a cost of 453 million for the maintenance of jetties, four walls, and related structures of Korangi Fisheries Harbour.

Gwadar Port Authority officials briefed the committee on the proposed PSDP plans for the financial year 2023-24. These include CPEC Support Unit, GPA Housing Complex Sewage Treatment, Gwadar Port Dredging and Maintenance, GPA Head Office Rehabilitation and Off Dock Terminal Land Security Projects. The committee also directed to include land acquisition in the PSDP as per Gwadar Port Master Plan.

Karachi Port Trust officials, while briefing the committee, said that 59 per cent of the country's maritime trade is done through Karachi Port.

But there is a dire need to improve road connectivity to the port. Officials further said that there will be an increase in traffic at the port in the future, keeping in mind that it is very important to improve the road links.

The chairperson committee said that the trade from Karachi port is the backbone so it needs immediate attention.

The Marine Fisheries Department also presented the details of the PSDP plans for the next financial year in the committee meeting. After the necessary consideration, the committee approved all the proposals.

The committee meeting also considered the proposed tariff of Karachi Port Trust and the appointment, work and performance of Maritime Coordinator in London.

Senators, Dost Muhammad Khan, Dinesh Kumar, Muhammad Akram, Secretary Ministry of Maritime Affairs, chairman Karachi Port Trust, chairman PNSC, and senior officials of Gwadar Port Authority participated in the committee meeting.

