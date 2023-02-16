JI Karachi announces 'Complete LG polls'

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced a campaign entitled 'Complete LG polls' demanding the authorities to complete the electoral process in Karachi in order to make the local government setup active in Karachi.

He announced the campaign amid a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, he highlighted that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) failed to even announce the schedule for local government elections in 11 remaining union councils in Karachi where the polls were deferred even after the passage of 31 days to the local government polls in Karachi.

On the occasion, he announced to stage a big protest at New MA Jinnah Road on February 19 over the issue of incomplete local government elections in Karachi. He said that the JI leadership was considering the options of a train march and holding sit-in outside the ECP head office in Islamabad.

The JI leader demanded of the ECP to announce the schedule for polls in remaining UCs, notify the successful candidates, administer oath of successful candidates and decide the pending cases before it.

He asked the chief election commissioner to defy all pressures and fulfill his constitutional obligations. He further said that the election commissioner talks about the pressure he faces but doesn't reveal those who pressurize him. He asked the CEC to name and shames those trying to manipulate the results of local government elections in Karachi.

He highlighted that the ECP has announced the schedule for practically useless by-elections in the country but it was unable to announce schedule for local government polls in only 11 UCs.

The JI leader said that the ECP had held local government polls in Karachi despite pressure against them and the JI among others had hailed the role of the body in this regard. However, he maintained, the role of the ECP has become a question mark after January 15.

Engr Naeemur Rehman demanded of the ECP to decide the cases of six union councils it had taken up, instead of playing delay tactics by announcing one hearing after another.

Talking about the current issues being faced by Karachiites, he demanded of the government to address the issue of massive traffic jams due to blockages of roads in connection with cricket matches in the city. He highlighted that blocking roads in the pretext of security of matches was tantamount to the contempt of court and suggested the government to host matches at stadiums in the DHA and Bahria Town as both meet the international standards and matches at these venues will less affect the masses.

The JI leader also warned the government against further blessings the K-Electric and demanded of the authorities to make the company payback Rs50 billion claw back.

He held the PPP, the PML-N, the PTI and the MQM for facilitating the KE and its owners despite the corrupt practices of the company.

Engr Naeemur Rehman also demanded of the government to address the issues of the Karachi University, the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science, and Technology and other universities. He said that the JI doesn't support the strike in the KU by teachers but the party fully supports the demands by the teachers fraternity at the KU.

