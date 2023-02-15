AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
EU to sanction Iran entities involved in Russian war in Ukraine: Von der Leyen

Reuters Published 15 Feb, 2023 02:14pm
BRUSSELS: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday the EU will propose sanctions targeting for the first time Iranian economic operators involved in the Russian war in Ukraine.

“For the first time we are also proposing to sanction Iranian entities including those linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard,” Von der Leyen told European lawmakers in Strasbourg.

Von der Leyen said the 10th package of sanctions, worth a total of 11 billion euros ($11.79 billion), would target new trade bans and technology export controls, including drones, helicopters and missiles.

