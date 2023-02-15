IAEA DG due today

ISLAMABAD: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will arrive on a two-day official visit to Pakistan today (Wednesday), Foreign Office said.

During his two-day visit from 15–16 February, it stated, the DG IAEA will hold high-level meetings and undertake visits to different institutions employing nuclear technology in the fields of health, agriculture, industry, and power generation.

“The visit will provide an opportunity to Pakistan and the IAEA to explore avenues for further strengthening their ongoing cooperation in the area of peaceful applications of nuclear technology for the socio-economic development of the country,” it stated.

Pakistan is a founding member of the agency since 1957 and enjoys longstanding and mutually-beneficial collaboration with the IAEA, it added.

