Court rejects prosecution’s arrest appeal against IK

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Monday dismissed the prosecution’s request for issuing an arrest warrant for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in a case registered against him for using controversial remarks against a female judge during a rally in the capital city.

Judicial Magistrate Rana Mujahid Raheem, while hearing the case, rejected the request of issuing an arrest warrant for Khan and granted a one-day exemption from personal appearance before it.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till March 9.

Special prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi and former premier’s lawyer Intizar Panjhota appeared before the court.

Remarks against woman judge: Court confirms Imran Khan’s bail against surety bonds

At the start of the hearing, Khan’s counsel filed an application seeking a one-day exemption of his client from personal appearance before it on medical grounds.

Khan’s health did not allow him to travel to Islamabad, he said, adding that his client’s doctors advised him to rest.

The prosecutor, Abbasi, while objecting to Khan’s exemption application requested the court to suspend the surety bonds of the accused and issue his arrest warrant. He argued that the accused has presented medical reports of his own hospital. “Shaukat Khanum is a cancer hospital while Imran Khan’s issue is a completely different one,” he said. He said that Khan has swelling due to a fracture.

He said that Khan has not been asked to walk to the court. Khan should come outside the court and his attendance can be marked, he said.

After hearing the arguments of both parties, the court reserved its verdict for some time.

The court, while announcing the verdict, accepted Imran Khan’s exemption application and rejected the prosecution’s request for issuing an arrest warrant for Khan.

