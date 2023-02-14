NHA Board approves Rs52.9bn annual maintenance plan

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) Executive Board approved the annual maintenance plan 2022-23 amounting to Rs62.917 billion in addition to the carry forward liabilities from previous years amounting to Rs47.388 billion.

Official documents revealed that the Board directed to improve the planning process for the annual maintenance plan and merge the un-awarded schemes in the next AMP. The board further directed the NHA to revise Composite Schedule Rates (CSR) on an annual basis.

The board agreed to the following suggestions; however, directed to submit a comprehensive working paper for consideration: a. allocation of a specific amount in AMP for Zonal Members to approve any immediate scheme falling in any category for achieving speedy progress, b. approval for the continuation of the services of the already working supervision consultant for AMP 2021-22.

The NHA Executive Board recommended the extension in the validity period of the Loan Agreement for 18 months (from November 1, 2022 to April 30, 2024) for onward submission to Korean Exim Bank through the Economic Affairs Division.

The NHA Executive Board approved the award of the OM&M contract of Mansehra Toll Plaza (N-35) to the respective highest bidder, i.e., M/s Mir Balach Khan Engineering Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd, at his quoted bid to Rs7,366,666 per month till the period ending June 30, 2024, from the date of commencement.

The NHA Executive Board deferred the agenda item with the following directions: a. The Zonal Members to present the details of all un-awarded/ ongoing maintenance works of previous AMPs with reasons thereof and expected completion. b. Member (Central Zone) to present the status of all Periodic Maintenance, Rehabilitation and Special Maintenance Schemes approved during previous AMPs on Lahore-Rawalpindi section of N-5. c. GM (RAMD) to present the status of revalidation of previous years AMPs un-awarded schemes.

The Executive Board during the course of the meeting specifically issued following directives: a. Member (PPP) to prepare and issue timelines for execution of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) project. b. Member (PPP) to prepare a monthly progress report for information to all Board Members. c. Physical execution of the project to be started immediately. d. Establish Project Management Unit (PMU) for M-6 at NHA HQ. The Board observed that releases of Rs149.73 million are available for Lowari Tunnel Project, which has not been utilised. The Board took serious notice and directed the concerned GM to process IPCs, if any, for the release of the allocated amount immediately.

The Board directed Member (Engg Coord) to prepare a comprehensive report in consultation with the NHMP regarding encroachments, illegal access and the un-necessary u-turns on Islamabad–Murree Dual Carriageway (IMDC) for information of the Board. The Board directed that the NHA and the NHMP should immediately observe strict implementation of Axle Load Regime as demanded by truck drivers, fleet/ cargo owners’ associations and Chambers of Commerce and Industries during stakeholder consultation meetings.

