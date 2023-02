SINGAPORE: LME aluminium may break a support of $2,441 per tonne this week, and fall towards $2,323-$2,369 range. The fall is towards the bottom of a wave B at $2,251.50.

A rising trendline points at a higher target of $2,324.

China 2022 aluminium imports fall 26% on lower demand

The fall from the Feb. 1 high of $2,647.50 seems full of momentum, as illustrated by the crowded black candlesticks. A decent bounce may not occur until the metal falls to $2,324.