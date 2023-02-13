Turkiye and Syria PIA’s relief operations continue

KARACHI: A PIA aircraft carrying other 5 tons relief goods arrived in Istanbul on a bright Sunday afternoon, making it the eighth such flight in the aftermath of deadly earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

PIA has so far uplifted 72 tons of relief goods and 51 rescue workers through 06 schedule and 02 charter flights to Adana, Turkey and Syria said the spokesperson of the national flag carrier.

The relief flights are being operated by Boeing 777 aircraft from Lahore and Islamabad, on behest of National Disaster Management Authority, which is sending in critical supplies needed by the affected people of Turkey and Syria. PIA along with Pakistan Air Force together are working on the mandate given by the Government of Pakistan by creating a virtual air bridge between Pakistan and the affected areas, continuously uplifting supplies needed by the people, in regular waves. The items generally include tents and blankets to provide temporary shelter in brisk cold weather.

PIA has also vowed all possible support to its partner Turkish Airlines and other aviation bodies in the affected areas in terms of logistical assistance and flight operations.

The spokesperson also said that the national flag carrier PIA is in constant liaison with Pakistani missions in Turkey and Syria for extending any support required by them, including but not limited to the transportation of Pakistanis, students and families, out of earthquake affected areas, PIA spokesman concluded.

