Feb 12, 2023
Pakistan

1.5m kids to be administered polio drops: commissioner

APP Published 12 Feb, 2023 03:56am
FAISALABAD: Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed said that 1.536 million children up to the age of five years would be administered polio drops during week long anti-polio campaign in Faisalabad.

Inaugurating the drive at the Red Crescent Hospital here on Saturday, she said that anti-polio campaign would commence from February 13 (Monday) and 4869 teams would perform duty during this drive which would continue up to February 19, 2023.

She said that anti-polio campaign required deep attention and utmost responsibility for complete eradication of polio virus. She directed that each and every child of up to five years of age should be vaccinated in addition to approaching the nomads and Pashton kids in the district.

She said that she would check performance of polio teams positively by visiting different areas of the district. She also stressed the need of continuous awareness to achieve targets.

polio Anti polio campaign Silwat Saeed

