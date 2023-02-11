PIMEC: Message from Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi NI(M) S Bt Chief of the Naval Staff

TEXT: Pakistan has enormous maritime potential and its economic prosperity is in extricably linked to the development of its maritime sector. However, this realization in our national reckoning has only started dawning in recent years.

Pakistan Navy, being a major stakeholder in shaping maritime thought in the country, is alive to this need and is proactively playing its role in creating the requisite maritime awareness for exploitation of the untapped potential of our Blue Economy.

It is in this context, that Pakistan Navy is hosting its first ever ‘Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference (PIMEC)’ under the patronage of Ministry of Maritime Affairs, from 10-12 February 2023 at Expo Centre, Karachi.

It will be a milestone event to bring together international and national stakeholders, creating a marketplace for presenting innovative ideas and showcasing our maritime potential and opportunities in this vast and dynamic field.

PIMEC-23 is being organized to highlight the opportunities available in multiple maritime domains including; Shipping, Port Infrastructure, Coastal Tourism, Fisheries and Hydrocarbon Resources.

It offers an interactive platform, opening new vistas for Pakistan’s industry in contracting, outsourcing, joint venturing and demonstrating their products and signing MoUs for technical collaboration in the maritime sector.

A Maritime Conference is also being organized which will provide a platform for discussion on contemporary maritime issues. It is expected that the Conference will see lively discussion and yield tangible takeaways towards the larger purpose of maritime progress.

I am confident that the event will go a long way in accruing the desired benefits from our rich, attractive and diverse maritime potential.

Through PIMEC, let us also re-affirm our commitment and resolve towards preserving the sustainable use of oceans and marine resources, exploiting nature’s ultimate source of life, to fuel economies, spur growth and benefit the mankind for our collective good and shared prosperity.

I am sure the event will go a long way in promoting Blue Economy and providing the much needed fillip to our maritime economic growth.

