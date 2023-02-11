AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 10, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 11 Feb, 2023 06:57am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 10, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,741.78
High:                      42,552.40
Low:                       41,662.18
Net Change:                   724.81
Volume (000):                190,177
Value (000):              13,761,749
Makt Cap (000)         1,574,926,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,414.56
NET CH                     (+) 44.53
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,780.02
NET CH                      (-) 93.6
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,232.89
NET CH                     (-) 99.15
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,518.36
NET CH                    (-) 220.07
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,338.25
NET CH                    (-) 154.42
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,381.10
NET CH                     (+) 68.20
------------------------------------
As on:              10-February-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

