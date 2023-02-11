Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 10, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,741.78
High: 42,552.40
Low: 41,662.18
Net Change: 724.81
Volume (000): 190,177
Value (000): 13,761,749
Makt Cap (000) 1,574,926,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,414.56
NET CH (+) 44.53
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,780.02
NET CH (-) 93.6
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,232.89
NET CH (-) 99.15
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,518.36
NET CH (-) 220.07
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,338.25
NET CH (-) 154.42
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,381.10
NET CH (+) 68.20
------------------------------------
As on: 10-February-2023
====================================
