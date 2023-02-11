KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 10, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,741.78 High: 42,552.40 Low: 41,662.18 Net Change: 724.81 Volume (000): 190,177 Value (000): 13,761,749 Makt Cap (000) 1,574,926,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,414.56 NET CH (+) 44.53 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,780.02 NET CH (-) 93.6 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,232.89 NET CH (-) 99.15 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,518.36 NET CH (-) 220.07 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,338.25 NET CH (-) 154.42 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,381.10 NET CH (+) 68.20 ------------------------------------ As on: 10-February-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023