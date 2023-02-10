AVN 66.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-2.17%)
UK’s Hunt says economy is resilient after avoiding recession

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2023 12:38pm
LONDON: Finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Friday the British economy was not yet clear of difficulty, reacting to data which showed zero growth in the final quarter of 2022, but that Britain had avoided entering a recession.

“The fact the UK was the fastest growing economy in the G7 last year, as well as avoiding a recession, shows our economy is more resilient than many feared,” Hunt said in a statement.

UK finance minister: We must stick to plan to bring down ‘nightmare’ inflation

“However, we are not out (of) the woods yet, particularly when it comes to inflation.”

