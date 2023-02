HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks sank Friday with most other Asian markets following a sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by growing worries about rising interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 2.01 percent, or 433.94 points, to 21,190.42.

Hong Kong shares drop at open

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.30 percent, or 9.71 points, to 3,260.67, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.44 percent, or 9.48 points, to 2,164.72.