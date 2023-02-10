AVN 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
Feb 10, 2023
Public Sector Development Programme: NA body recommends approving all budgetary proposals of ministry

Recorder Report Published 10 Feb, 2023 03:56am
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Thursday recommended approving all the budgetary proposals of the ministry relating to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the next Financial Year 2023-24.

The committee met at the Parliament House, which was presided over by its chairman Nawab Sher.

The Ministry of IPC Secretary, Ahmad Hanif Orakzai, apprised the Committee regarding proposed allocations for 29 Projects (19 ongoing and 10 new) of the ministry amounting to Rs28,869.291 million, out of which, Rs836 million have been allocated for 10 new projects.

After having a detailed briefing, the committee recommended approving all the budgetary proposals of the ministry relating to the PSDP for the next Financial Year 2023-24.

The committee showed its displeasure over the non-attendance of the chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the chairman Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), and the president Pakistan Athletics Federation (PAF); however, deferred the agenda items pertaining to the PCB, the PFF, and the PAF.

The committee directed that all the Heads of said Departments should attend the next meeting to brief the committee. The committee also recommended that the matter of demarcation between the provinces should be considered in the presence of all the chief secretaries in the Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee (IPCC) of the ministry.

The committee considered the point of order regarding the worst condition of roads in the constituency of Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. The committee decided to dispose of the said matter with the direction to the Local Government, Punjab to expedite the construction/maintenance work of roads in NA-58.

The committee observed that the speaker may be taken into confidence before initiating any new development scheme in his constituency and a report thereof should also be submitted to the committee before its next meeting.

