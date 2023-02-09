AVN 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
BAFL 31.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.36%)
BOP 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.49%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.19%)
DFML 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 42.77 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.32%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.7%)
FCCL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.89%)
FFL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FLYNG 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.39%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.77%)
HUBC 66.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.63%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.85%)
LOTCHEM 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
MLCF 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.6%)
NETSOL 87.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.33%)
OGDC 105.95 Increased By ▲ 5.46 (5.43%)
PAEL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 83.84 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (4.02%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.25%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.4%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.73%)
TELE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
TPLP 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
TRG 124.38 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.3%)
UNITY 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 4,276 Increased By 95.2 (2.28%)
BR30 15,683 Increased By 412.9 (2.7%)
KSE100 42,467 Increased By 743.3 (1.78%)
KSE30 16,021 Increased By 275.4 (1.75%)
Bank of England chief concerned about ‘persistent’ high inflation

AFP Published 09 Feb, 2023 09:38pm
LONDON: Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey on Thursday expressed concern over persistent high inflation even if the rate of price increases shows signs of cooling.

The remarks to a cross-party committee of MPs boosted the pound on raised expectations of more hikes to British interest rates, analysts said.

Bailey spoke on the eve of data Friday that could show Britain officially in recession should it be confirmed that the economy contracted in the final quarter of last year.

“We are concerned about persistence (of high inflation). This is why we (again) raised interest rates,” Bailey told the Treasury Committee.

At its most recent regular monetary policy meeting a week ago, the Bank of England hiked its interest rate for a tenth time in a row as global authorities race to combat sky-high inflation.

Bank of England hikes interest rate tenth time in row

The BoE lifted UK borrowing costs by a half-point to four percent, the highest level since late 2008, or height of the global financial crisis.

UK inflation slowed to 10.5 percent in December – still around 40-year highs and more than five times the BoE’s official target-level of two percent.

Central banks the world over are seeking to cool high energy and food prices, fuelled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine one year ago, by hiking interest rates.

Sweden’s central bank on Thursday announced a half-point rate increase to three percent, the highest level since 2008.

And “the next (BoE) move is still likely to be another hike as we look to tomorrow’s fourth-quarter GDP numbers, where we’ll find out if the UK economy entered a technical recession”, noted Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Britain’s economy shrank 0.3 percent in the third quarter of last year. Anther contraction would mean the UK is in a technical recession, or two quarters of negative growth in a row.

However, recent data suggests Britain may have done enough since then to dodge recession, at least for now.

The consensus forecast is that the country recorded flat growth in the final three months of 2022.

Still, the BoE last week predicted that the UK economy would shrink in every quarter this year.

