AVN 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
BAFL 31.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.36%)
BOP 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.49%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.19%)
DFML 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 42.77 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.32%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.7%)
FCCL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.89%)
FFL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FLYNG 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.39%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.77%)
HUBC 66.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.63%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.85%)
LOTCHEM 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
MLCF 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.6%)
NETSOL 87.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.33%)
OGDC 105.95 Increased By ▲ 5.46 (5.43%)
PAEL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 83.84 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (4.02%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.25%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.4%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.73%)
TELE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
TPLP 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
TRG 124.38 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.3%)
UNITY 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 4,276 Increased By 95.2 (2.28%)
BR30 15,683 Increased By 412.9 (2.7%)
KSE100 42,467 Increased By 743.3 (1.78%)
KSE30 16,021 Increased By 275.4 (1.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf bourses mixed on rate hike uncertainty; Egypt surges

Reuters Published 09 Feb, 2023 06:47pm
Follow us

Saudi and Qatar stock markets fell on Thursday as expectations of higher interest rates in the United States dampened investor sentiment, while the Egyptian index outperformed the region on government plans to sell stakes in 32 firms over the next year.

Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday said interest rates are set to go higher as the U.S. central bank presses forward with its efforts to cool inflation.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index fell 0.9%, dragged down by losses in the materials and banking sectors.

The world’s largest Islamic lender, Al Rajhi Bank dropped 1.8%, while Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services fell 1.2%.

The Qatari stock market settled 0.7% lower around a two-year low, extending losses as natural gas prices fell.

The Gulf’s largest lender Qatar National Bank dropped 2.8%, while Fuel retailer Qatar Fuel was down 2.1%.

Egypt’s blue-chip index surged 3.9% to hit a more than 4-year high after the government announced plans to sell stakes in 32 companies by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Most Gulf markets gain as interest rate fears ease

Ahmed Negm, Head of Market Research MENA at XS.com, said the sales could help attract large numbers of foreign investors and help keep the main index at elevated levels.

Gains in utilities and banking sector stocks lifted Dubai’s main index by 0.8%.

State-run utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority jumped 2.1% after reporting a 22% rise in full year net profit to 8 billion dirhams ($2.18 billion), beating market estimates of 7.44 billion dirhams.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index edged up 0.1% as it recovered from early losses helped by a 1.5% rise in Conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding

UAE’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank reversed course to end 0.1% higher following media reports that the lender could renew a potential offer for Britain’s Standard Chartered, once lock-up rules from its previous aborted bid expire.

========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA    fell 0.9% to 10,412
 ABU DHABI       edged up 0.1% to 9,935
 DUBAI           leapt 0.8% at 3,446
 QATAR           lost 0.7% to 10,424
 EGYPT           0.2% to 17,614
 BAHRAIN         edged 0.1% to 1,937
 OMAN            gained 0.1% at 4,769
 KUWAIT          dropped 0.4% to 8,201
========================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Major Gulf bourses mixed on rate hike uncertainty; Egypt surges

IMF optimism: KSE-100 closes at highest level since September 2022

Nation to hear good news about IMF programme soon: Ishaq Dar

Rupee gains 1.04%, closes at 270.51 against US dollar

'Baseless speculations': ISPR rejects claims about COAS Asim Munir visiting US

No shortage of petrol, govt to take action against hoarders: Musadik Malik

Pak Suzuki raises car prices for second time in a month

Not received LHC order suspending resignations of 43 PTI MNAs: NA speaker

Court discharges case against Amir Dogar, orders his release

Qatar agrees to buy OGDCL, PPL shares

Islamabad court rejects Sheikh Rashid’s second post-arrest bail

Read more stories