AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
BAFL 30.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
DGKC 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
EPCL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.06%)
FCCL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.3%)
HUBC 67.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.58%)
MLCF 21.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 86.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.06%)
OGDC 99.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.48%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.91%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
TPLP 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
TRG 121.33 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.32%)
UNITY 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,181 Increased By 9.7 (0.23%)
BR30 15,270 Increased By 16.5 (0.11%)
KSE100 41,723 Increased By 200.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,746 Increased By 83 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain as interest rate fears ease

Reuters Published 09 Feb, 2023 06:02am
Follow us

DUBAI: Most Gulf stock markets closed higher on Wednesday, tracking oil and global equities after comments from the head of the US Federal Reserve boosted risk appetite, though the Qatar index fell amid energy price volatility. The Fed’s Jerome Powell told a Q&A session at the Economic Club of Washington that he expects 2023 to be a year of “significant declines in inflation”, raising investor hopes for a slowing in the pace of increases to interest rates. Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the US dollar and follow the Fed’s policy moves closely, exposing the region to direct impact from monetary tightening in the world’s largest economy.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.4%, snapping a seven-day losing streak, with oil behemoth Saudi Aramco climbing 1.3% while petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries rose by 1.9%.

US Federal Reserve interest rate Most Gulf markets

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets gain as interest rate fears ease

IMF talks: ‘Some understanding’ reached: MoS Pasha

Qatar agrees to buy OGDCL, PPL shares

PM forms body to activate STZA

Primary deficit: Rs500bn waiver sought from IMF

First six months: Fiscal deficit swells to 2pc of GDP

Petrol shortage hits major cities of Punjab

New landfill sites: Govt decides to alter ICT master plan

Joint sitting of parliament: Rabbani deplores non-inclusion of terror issue in agenda

Real estate owned by overseas Pakistanis: UAE authorities do not share info

PM gets seven more special assistants

Read more stories