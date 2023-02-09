'Baseless speculations': ISPR rejects claims about COAS Asim Munir visiting US

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday rejected claims being made on social media regarding Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir's visit to the United States, saying that such speculations are baseless and categorically stated that "COAS is on an official visit to the UK from 5th to 10th February in connection with 5th Pakistan-UK Stabilisation Conference."

The press release added that the conference is part of the "bi-annual event for military-to-military cooperation between the two countries."

"Senior Pakistan military leadership has been participating in the event since 2016," the statement added.

Some people have claimed on social media platforms that COAS Asim Munir is not in the UK and that he had reached the US.

Earlier this week, COAS reached the United Kingdom on a five-day visit to attend the 5th joint UK-Pak stabilization conference and interact with the British defence official.

In his maiden visit to the UK, sources said that the army chief will hold meetings on defense-related issues.

They said COAS Asim Munir will hold meetings with the UK’s defence officials and the chief of the general staff of the British army.

At the invitation of the UK government, the army chief will address the 5th joint UK-Pak stabilization conference at Wilton Park.

The conference is aimed at encouraging multi-nation dialogue.