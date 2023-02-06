COAS reaches UK on five-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir reached the United Kingdom on a five-day visit to attend the 5th joint UK-Pak stabilization conference and interact with the British defence officials.

In his maiden visit to the UK, sources said that the army chief will hold meetings on defence-related issues during his stay till February 9.

They said COAS Asim Munir will hold meeting with the UK’s defence officials and chief of the general staff of the British army.

At the invitation of the UK government, the army chief will address the 5th joint UK-Pak stabilization conference at Wilton Park. The conference is aimed at encouraging multi-nation dialogue.

