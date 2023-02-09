AVN 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
BAFL 31.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.36%)
BOP 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.49%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.19%)
DFML 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 42.77 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.32%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.7%)
FCCL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.89%)
FFL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FLYNG 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.39%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.77%)
HUBC 66.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.63%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.85%)
LOTCHEM 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
MLCF 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.6%)
NETSOL 87.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.33%)
OGDC 105.95 Increased By ▲ 5.46 (5.43%)
PAEL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 83.84 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (4.02%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.25%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.4%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.73%)
TELE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
TPLP 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
TRG 124.38 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.3%)
UNITY 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 4,276 Increased By 95.2 (2.28%)
BR30 15,683 Increased By 412.9 (2.7%)
KSE100 42,467 Increased By 743.3 (1.78%)
KSE30 16,021 Increased By 275.4 (1.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Court discharges case against Amir Dogar, orders his release

  • Dogar was arrested alongside 11 other party workers in Multan for rioting inside the election commission office
BR Web Desk Published 09 Feb, 2023 06:01pm
Follow us

Multan’s anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday quashed the case against the former MNA of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Amir Dogar and ordered his release, Aaj News reported.

Dogar was arrested alongside 11 other party workers from his dera (guest house) in Multan for rioting inside the election commission office.

As per reports, the PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers had a standoff outside the ECP office which turned violent.

Initially, Dogar had not been arrested since it was believed that he was not involved in the rioting outside the ECP office.

However, the police later took him into custody after he insisted that if his workers were detained, he would also go with them.

Today, Dogar was brought before the court today, where the police requested his physical remand for recovering weapons from his possession.

However, the court abolished provisions related to terrorism from the first information report (FIR) and later ordered his release.

Meanwhile, the cases were also discharged against the PML-N candidate for polls, Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, who was arrested from Nishtar Hospital.

PTI Malik Amir Dogar

Comments

1000 characters

Court discharges case against Amir Dogar, orders his release

IMF optimism: KSE-100 closes at highest level since September 2022

Nation to hear good news about IMF programme soon: Ishaq Dar

Rupee gains 1.04%, closes at 270.51 against US dollar

'Baseless speculations': ISPR rejects claims about COAS Asim Munir visiting US

No shortage of petrol, govt to take action against hoarders: Musadik Malik

Pak Suzuki raises car prices for second time in a month

Not received LHC order suspending resignations of 43 PTI MNAs: NA speaker

Qatar agrees to buy OGDCL, PPL shares

Islamabad court rejects Sheikh Rashid’s second post-arrest bail

Read more stories