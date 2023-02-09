Court discharges case against Amir Dogar, orders his release

Multan’s anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday quashed the case against the former MNA of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Amir Dogar and ordered his release, Aaj News reported.

Dogar was arrested alongside 11 other party workers from his dera (guest house) in Multan for rioting inside the election commission office.

As per reports, the PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers had a standoff outside the ECP office which turned violent.

Initially, Dogar had not been arrested since it was believed that he was not involved in the rioting outside the ECP office.

However, the police later took him into custody after he insisted that if his workers were detained, he would also go with them.

Today, Dogar was brought before the court today, where the police requested his physical remand for recovering weapons from his possession.

However, the court abolished provisions related to terrorism from the first information report (FIR) and later ordered his release.

Meanwhile, the cases were also discharged against the PML-N candidate for polls, Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, who was arrested from Nishtar Hospital.