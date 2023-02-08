AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
Amir Dogar among 12 PTI workers arrested in Multan

  • Arrests made for allegedly creating chaos outside the Election Commission of Pakistan office in Multan
BR Web Desk Published 08 Feb, 2023 08:25pm
Multan Police on Wednesday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amir Dogar and 10 other party workers in a raid at his dera (guest house) in Multan, Aaj News reported.

The arrests were made for allegedly creating chaos outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Multan.

As per reports, the PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) workers had a standoff outside the ECP office which turned violent.

Initially, Dogar had not been arrested since it was believed that he was not involved in the rioting outside the ECP office.

However, the police took him into custody after he insisted that if his workers were detained, he will also accompany them.

The law enforcers complied and took the arrested people to Cantt police station.

Immediately after the arrest, PTI leader Farrukh Habib took to Twitter to condemn the arrests.

“Strongly condemn the arrest of Amir Dogar in Multan. The PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] should stop using dirty tactics and Amir Dogar should be released immediately.”

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said Amir Dogar's arrest was part of Imran Khan's "Jail Bharo Movement."

Malik Amir Dogar

