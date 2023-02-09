China’s car sales down

SHANGHAI/BEIJING: China’s passenger car sales fell 37.9% in January, an auto industry body said on Wednesday, as demand weakened after a tax cut on combustion engine vehicles and electric-vehicle subsidies expired.

Sales of new energy cars, including purely electric cars and plug-in hybrids, fell 6.3% in January, accounting for a quarter of the total 1.3 million car sales in the month, CPCA data showed.

Chinese people also celebrated a full week of the Lunar New Year holiday in the month, making it a quieter January compared with previous years.