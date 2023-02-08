AVN 68.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.5%)
BAFL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
DFML 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
DGKC 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.94%)
EPCL 47.30 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (4.25%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.37%)
FFL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
GGL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.84%)
HUBC 68.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.43%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.89 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.13%)
MLCF 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 87.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.13%)
OGDC 99.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PAEL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.95%)
PRL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.97%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.22%)
SNGP 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.76%)
TELE 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
TPLP 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
TRG 121.32 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.31%)
UNITY 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.76%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 14.6 (0.35%)
BR30 15,272 Increased By 19 (0.12%)
KSE100 41,802 Increased By 279.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 15,785 Increased By 122 (0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taliban administration to send earthquake aid to Turkiye, Syria

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2023 12:08pm
Follow us

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban administration will send around $165,000 in aid to Turkiye and Syria to help the response to a devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck this week, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Afghanistan is in the grips of a severe economic and humanitarian crisis and is itself the location of one of the United Nation’s largest humanitarian aid programs.

The Taliban took over in 2021 as foreign forces withdrew, sparking enforcement of sanctions on its banking sector, and no capital has formally recognised its government.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan … announces a relief package of 10 million Afghanis ($111,024) and 5 million Afghanis ($55,512) to Türkiye and Syria respectively on the basis of shared humanity and Islamic brotherhood,” a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement said late on Tuesday.

The death toll from the huge tremor in southern Turkiye and Syria had jumped to more than 7,800 people on Tuesday as rescuers worked against time in harsh winter conditions to dig survivors out of the rubble of collapsed buildings.

US says helping quake-hit Syria but not Assad

Tens of thousands more were injured and many people were left without homes in freezing temperatures. In Afghanistan, hundreds have also died in recent weeks due to bitter cold and an economic crisis.

Many aid groups have partially suspended operations due to a Taliban administration ruling that most female NGO workers could not work, leaving agencies unable to operate many programmes in the conservative country.

Western diplomats have said they will not consider formally recognising the administration unless it changes course on women’s rights.

Despite the cut of development funding that once formed the backbone of the Afghan state’s budget, the World Bank said in a report that the Taliban administration has increased exports - some of it coal to neighbouring Pakistan - and revenue collection remained strong, including from customs duties and mining royalties.

World Bank UNITED NATIONS Ministry of Foreign Affairs Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Syria earthquake earthquake in Turkiye Afghanistan's Taliban administration

Comments

1000 characters

Taliban administration to send earthquake aid to Turkiye, Syria

Intra-day update: rupee registers gains against US dollar

FY24 budget: FBR invites proposals on income tax

LHC suspends ECP's order de-notifying 43 PTI MNAs

AIIB chief economist briefed about state of economy

Dar inducts four new members into ‘RRMC’

Reason behind cut in PSDP disbursement identified

Rs 417bn received by KP: Cabinet decides to conduct audit

Thar coal-based power plant: COD achieved

Power breakdown of Jan 23: Senate panel directs Power Division to conduct probe

TAPI gas pipeline: Pakistan willing to go ahead with or without India

Read more stories