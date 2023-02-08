AVN 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.7%)
BAFL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
DFML 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
DGKC 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.94%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.47%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.37%)
FFL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
GGL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.03%)
HUBC 68.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.43%)
KEL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 26.89 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.13%)
MLCF 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
NETSOL 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.74%)
OGDC 99.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
PAEL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.67%)
PRL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.22%)
SNGP 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.58%)
TELE 6.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.08%)
TRG 121.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.13%)
UNITY 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.35%)
BR100 4,188 Increased By 16.4 (0.39%)
BR30 15,262 Increased By 9 (0.06%)
KSE100 41,803 Increased By 280.2 (0.67%)
KSE30 15,787 Increased By 123.8 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Rs650bn collection likely: 1pc hike in ST thru ordinance on the cards

Sohail Sarfraz Published February 8, 2023 Updated February 8, 2023 09:08am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has estimated to collect Rs650 billion during Feb-June (2022-23) by increasing the standard rate of one percent sales tax from 17 to 18 percent through the promulgation of the Tax Laws Amendments Ordinance, 2023.

Sources told Business Recorder on Tuesday that the Ordinance is expected to be promulgated after February 9, 2023. The new revenue measures would be around Rs300 billion.

After the promulgation of the ordinance, the revenue collection target of the FBR may be increased from Rs7,470 billion to Rs7,650 billion for 2022-23, reflecting an increase of Rs180 billion.

So far the tax collection target of Rs7,470 billion has not been changed. If the proposal of increasing the sales tax rate from 17 percent to 18 percent has been approved, the FBR will get additional revenue of Rs650 billion in the remaining period of 2022-23.

July-January 2022-23: Rs4bn increase in revenue collection

The FBR will also be able to recover super tax from high-income earners after the latest order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, sources said. The proposal to raise the federal excise duty (FED) on sugary drinks would generate Rs60 billion. The sugary drinks would include energy drinks and juices and not limited to beverages. The proposed impact of further raise in the FED on cigarettes has been estimated at Rs25-30 billion.

The revenue impact of the proposed withholding tax on banking transactions of non-filers is nearly Rs45 billion.

The three percent flood levy could generate additional revenue of Rs60 billion.

The government has dropped the proposal of withdrawal of sales tax exemption on the import of raw materials/ inputs used in the manufacturing of export goods under the “export facilitation scheme”. The export sectors would not be touched in the mini-budget, the sources added.

The government under the contingency revenue measures agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to increase FED on sugary drinks/ cigarettes and the withdrawal of sales tax exemption to the exporters if a month’s revenue collection data underperformed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR Federal Excise Duty Sales Tax Super Tax tax collections banking transactions Tax Laws Amendments Ordinance, 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Rs650bn collection likely: 1pc hike in ST thru ordinance on the cards

Intra-day update: rupee registers gains against US dollar

FY24 budget: FBR invites proposals on income tax

LHC suspends ECP's order de-notifying 43 PTI MNAs

AIIB chief economist briefed about state of economy

Dar inducts four new members into ‘RRMC’

Reason behind cut in PSDP disbursement identified

Rs 417bn received by KP: Cabinet decides to conduct audit

Thar coal-based power plant: COD achieved

Power breakdown of Jan 23: Senate panel directs Power Division to conduct probe

TAPI gas pipeline: Pakistan willing to go ahead with or without India

Read more stories