Dr Ishrat praises role of NGOs in education, health sectors

KARACHI: Dr Ishrat Hussain, a former governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), has said that the non-governmental and welfare organisations have performed exemplary in the fields of health and education as a commitment towards the development of the country and its people.

He said this while visiting the Kharadar General Hospital on the invitation of Muhammad Bashir Janmohammed, the president of the hospital. On the occasion leading business personalities, including Arif Habib, Haji Ghani Usman, Moin Fudda, Badiuddin Akbar, Atif Hanif, Dr Amjad Waheed, Talib S Karim, Mohsin Furqan and Sabeena Khatri, were present.

Dr Ishrat in his address said that the business community and industrialists have shown honesty, true dedication and correct strategy so that Pakistan can get out of its present economic turmoil.

Emphasizing the importance of the primary health and nursing sector, he said that there is an urgent need to develop a nursing workforce and to provide basic medical facilities without any discrimination. He mentioned that Kharadar General Hospital has set the example and has paved the path in fulfilling the need of the time in an efficient manner by providing advanced medical services in a truly deserved vicinity of Lyari.

On the occasion, Muhammad Bashir Janmohammed, President KGH said that it is the need of the time that the business community and institutions also join hands and should volunteer to help the common man to come out of the current economic crises and inflation.

He said that Kharadar General Hospital has been striving in the humanitarian spirit to provide medical and educational services for the past 100 YEARS without any discrimination of religion, caste and cadre. He said that Nursing School has strength of 450 students and over 900 have graduated and all of them have lucrative jobs.

Dr Khalid Iqbal, CEO, Kharadar General Hospital said that the hospital is trying its level best to provide the best possible services to safeguard the lives of Mother and Child. =He added that diseases can be controlled by taking preventive measures and KGH is determined to make its awareness in the common people for a better and healthy life.

Dr Ishrat Hussain also visited different departments of the Hospital and met the doctors, staff and appreciated their untiring high level of services which they are providing to Kharadar General Hospital. He also met with the patients in KGH.

