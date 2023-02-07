AVN 68.26 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.73%)
BAFL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
DFML 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
EPCL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.98%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.37%)
FFL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HUBC 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.88%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KAPCO 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
MLCF 21.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 87.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.03%)
OGDC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 6.92 (7.49%)
PAEL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 83.18 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (3.78%)
PRL 13.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.33%)
SNGP 45.28 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.16%)
TELE 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.86%)
TPLP 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 116.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.12%)
UNITY 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.08%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,170 Increased By 46.2 (1.12%)
BR30 15,271 Increased By 341.5 (2.29%)
KSE100 41,578 Increased By 387.6 (0.94%)
KSE30 15,666 Increased By 172.3 (1.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold firms as dollar inches lower; Powell’s speech in focus

Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2023 10:33am
Follow us

Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar pulled back slightly, with traders awaiting US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech later in the day for hints about future rate hikes after last week’s strong economic data.

Spot gold was 0.4% higher at $1,873.96 per ounce, as of 0316 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Jan. 6 in the previous session.

US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,886.60. “Despite another round of upmove in the dollar and yields, the downside in gold prices is more limited, which points to some attempts to stabilise after recent sell-off,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG.

The dollar index was down 0.2% after touching its highest level in nearly a month on Monday.

A weaker greenback makes dollar-priced gold more attractive for buyers holding other currencies.

Fed funds futures traders now see rates rising above 5% in May after a stronger-than-expected US jobs report sparked worries that the US central bank will likely keep interest rates higher for longer.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday she saw a path for avoiding a US recession, with inflation coming down significantly and the economy remaining strong, given the strength of the labour market.

Gold prices had shot over the $1,900-an-ounce threshold in January on hopes of slower Fed rate hikes, but prices have since retreated.

Gold claws back some ground after steep losses

Market participants will be keenly watching Powell’s speech to see if he turns hawkish after last week’s stunning jobs data.

“With the Fed taking on a data-dependent stance to guide its monetary policies, the risks of a hawkish reaction from policymakers to recent economic data remains on the table,” Yeap said. Gold is sensitive to high interest rates, which lift the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $22.33 per ounce, platinum eased 0.1% to $970.94 and palladium edged 0.1% lower to $1,596.74.

Gold Gold Prices Spot gold US gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold firms as dollar inches lower; Powell’s speech in focus

Intra-day update: rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index up over 400 points

Policy-level talks with IMF begin today

NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

Earthquake kills more than 4,300 in Turkey, Syria

Imran optimistic about prospects of ‘jail bharo’ protest

Govt decides to enhance capacity of NEECA

High-income earners directed to pay 50pc of super tax liability

Cases in Karachi, Lasbela: IHC asks police not to take action against Rashid

IR officials deputed at 33 sugar mills in Punjab

Read more stories