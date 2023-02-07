PBC opposes ‘protocol’ for repatriation of Musharraf’s body

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) expressed serious concerns upon the provision of extraordinary protocol for the repatriation of the former army chief General Pervez Musharraf (retired) to Pakistan by sending a special aeroplane to the UAE on the expenditure of the taxpayers of the country.

Musharraf, who usurped power after a coup in October 1999 and ruled Pakistan till 2008, breathed his last at age of 79 in Dubai, after a protracted battle with the rare disease, amyloidosis.

In a statement issued by the Council’s secretary on Monday stated that the PBC Vice-Chairman, Haroonur Rashid, and its Chairman Executive Committee Hassan Raza Pasha expressed condolences for the bereaved family, on the passing of General Pervez Musharraf (retired).

However, they expressed serious concerns upon the provision of extraordinary protocol for the repatriation of Musharraf’s body to Pakistan by sending a special aeroplane to the UAE on the expenditure of the taxpayers of the country and committing great loss to the exchequer, especially during the current worst economic condition.

They said that Musharraf usurped power after the coup in October 1999 and ruled Pakistan as former army chief and then President of Pakistan till 2008 while abrogating the 1973 Constitution, adding the ex-COAS was guilty of high treason under Article 6 of the Constitution. He subverted the Constitution, twice, first on 12th October 1999 and again on 3rd November 2007, when he imposed the emergency and the Constitution was held in abeyance/suspended.

They stated that the Special Court has awarded the death sentence to him in the High Treason case under Article 6 for abrogating the Constitution. He was an absconder of Pakistani Courts and should not be given official protocol for being convicted.

The PBC filed an appeal against Pervez Musharraf in a high treason case which is still pending before the Supreme Court. They paid tribute to late Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, former Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court, for his historic judgment in a high treason case against Pervez Musharraf.

They further said that the PBC and legal fraternity had always resisted against unconstitutional steps of usurpers. The institution of the army is very dear to the people of Pakistan as the defender of the homeland and it should perform its duties and functions prescribed under the Constitution and should not violate its oath. They further said that the lawyers’ community is committed, as usual, to strive for protecting the Constitution, the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law in the country.

