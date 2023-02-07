KE, Chinese company ink accord

KARACHI: Committed to providing clean, affordable and sustainable power to people of Pakistan, including K-Electric’s growing base of over 3.4 million customers, CEO of K-Electric Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi and Wang Minsheng, CEO of the China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Limited (CTGSAIL), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on exploring renewable energy including hydro projects across the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The two companies will also work to develop a roadmap for the installation of grid-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems into KE’s network.

The China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Ltd (CTGSAIL) is a subsidiary of the China Three Gorges International Corporation (CTGI), which is the international business platform of China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG), focusing on clean energy investment, development and operation in more than 40 countries.

CTGSAIL has 2.6 GW of generation assets in Pakistan worth over USD 6 Billion and is actively undertaking investments in hydel, wind, solar, and PV power projects across emerging markets in Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

“This is a milestone moment for Karachi and its customers, and I am very pleased to be present here today,” stated Moonis Alvi on the occasion. “We are actively working to contribute positively to the country’s ambition to increase share of clean, sustainable, and affordable energy in our mix.

It is exciting to be exploring these new frontiers with global giants CTGSAIL as partners. Their global experience will help take our efforts forward by leaps and bounds, and we look forward to working closely with them. Pakistan is no stranger to climate change, and the time for action is today. Induction of renewable energy is crucial to balance affordability for our customers with the impact on the environment.”

CEO of CTGSAIL, Wang Minsheng while speaking on the occasion stated that this would be one more step by CTGSAIL for Cleaner Energy, Better Pakistan. CTGSAIL in line with the philosophy of “Belt and Road Initiative” of innovation, integration, mutual development and inclusion of local expertise has ventured with K-Electric for providing solutions for low-cost, clean energy which is the cornerstone for economic growth in all emerging economies.

Green energy not only helps solve the problem of climate change, but also provides competitive advantage to the industrial consumers through cost optimization. Considering recent floods in Pakistan, we strongly believe that the addition of renewable energy sources in the country’s energy mix is becoming a necessity.

We hope that this partnership yields great results for both organizations and culminates in the joint implementation of renewable energy projects in Pakistan.

On the occasion, KE’s Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Ms. Sadia Dada, Head of Business Development Mudassir Zuberi were accompanied by Senior Advisor N.A. Zuberi, Deputy General Manager Project Development Mustafa Umar Riaz from CTGSAIL. Other senior members from both organizations were also present.

