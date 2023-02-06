AVN 66.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.45%)
Dell to slash about 6,650 jobs

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2023
Dell Technologies Inc will eliminate about 6,650 jobs, or about 5% of its global workforce, hurt by falling demand for its personal computers, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The company is experiencing market conditions that “continue to erode with an uncertain future,” co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke wrote in a memo to employees, the report said.

The previous cost-cutting measures, including a pause on hiring and limits on travel, are no longer enough, Clarke said in the memo.

The department reorganizations and job cuts are an opportunity to drive efficiency, a company spokesperson told Bloomberg News.

Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs as tech layoffs intensify

Dell did not immediately respond to a Reuters email for comment.

Companies from Microsoft Corp to Amazon.com Inc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc have cut thousands of jobs recently to help ride out a demand downturn as consumer and corporate spending shrinks due to high inflation and rising interest rates.

Layoffs in the United States hit a more than two-year high in January as technology firms cut jobs at the second-highest pace on record to brace for a possible recession, a report showed on Thursday.

