AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
BAFL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
DGKC 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
EPCL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.63%)
HUBC 67.03 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.12%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.97%)
MLCF 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.5%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.51%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.83%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.15%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.41%)
TRG 111.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.66%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,471 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Section 144 imposed in Peshawar

Recorder Report Published 05 Feb, 2023 03:10am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Keeping in view the prevailing security situation, district administration here on Saturday imposed section 144 in Peshawar, banning gathering of five or more people in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Peshawar Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan said that due to feeble security situation Section 144 has been enforced in the provincial capital, which will remain effective for 10 days.

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad

The deputy commissioner warned that those who will violate Section 144 will be dealt with under Section 188.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Peshawar Section 144 Shafiullah Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Section 144 imposed in Peshawar

Imran talks of ‘jail bharo’ movement soon

Pakistan to appeal to Taliban leader over mosque bombing

Marriyum steps up criticism of IK

IK says ‘some other people’ behind acts of vengeance

Foreign authorities seeking properties/bank accounts info: FBR won’t intimate concerned taxpayer about request

Dar chairs meeting on role of PDFL, SOEs

‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ today

WB board to consider $78m ‘digital economy’ project next month

PM directs PD to recover Rs1.13bn royalty amount from 2 oil, gas cos

Read more stories