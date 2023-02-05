Section 144 imposed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Keeping in view the prevailing security situation, district administration here on Saturday imposed section 144 in Peshawar, banning gathering of five or more people in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Peshawar Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan said that due to feeble security situation Section 144 has been enforced in the provincial capital, which will remain effective for 10 days.

The deputy commissioner warned that those who will violate Section 144 will be dealt with under Section 188.

