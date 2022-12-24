Section 144 imposed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has imposed section 144 in the Federal Capital for a period of two months in the wake of a threat alert issued by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and a suicide attack in the city.

According to a notification issued here, in the light of recent advisories, threat alert issued by the LEAs, and today’s attack on police in the capital city, the security of Islamabad has been beefed up to obviate the threats within the jurisdiction of the city which can disrupt and tranquillity causing damage to the public life and property. However, the likelihood of such activities can not be ruled out in the coming days, it says.

The notification issued by the deputy commissioner’s office says that in my opinion there are sufficient grounds to proceed under section 144 of CrPC and immediate prevention and speedy remedy and the directions hereinafter appearing are necessary. In exercise of powers conferred on me under section 144 do hereby prohibit all kinds of corner meetings, jalsa, public gatherings and congregations in the city.

