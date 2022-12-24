AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.96%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.6%)
EPCL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.69%)
OGDC 72.98 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.53%)
PIBTL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.7%)
PRL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.32%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.69%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.41%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.14%)
TRG 111.43 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.63%)
UNITY 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
WAVES 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad

Recorder Report Published 24 Dec, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has imposed section 144 in the Federal Capital for a period of two months in the wake of a threat alert issued by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and a suicide attack in the city.

According to a notification issued here, in the light of recent advisories, threat alert issued by the LEAs, and today’s attack on police in the capital city, the security of Islamabad has been beefed up to obviate the threats within the jurisdiction of the city which can disrupt and tranquillity causing damage to the public life and property. However, the likelihood of such activities can not be ruled out in the coming days, it says.

The notification issued by the deputy commissioner’s office says that in my opinion there are sufficient grounds to proceed under section 144 of CrPC and immediate prevention and speedy remedy and the directions hereinafter appearing are necessary. In exercise of powers conferred on me under section 144 do hereby prohibit all kinds of corner meetings, jalsa, public gatherings and congregations in the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Islamabad Capital Territory law enforcement agencies Section 144

Comments

1000 characters

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad

Chinese firms have adopted go-slow policy?

Local gas, RLNG: Ogra underscores need for revising tariffs

FY21-22: digital payments take a rising trajectory

Elahi reinstated, dissolution of assembly stalled

Punjab PA passes resolution against governor

Country’s first agri-Fintech app: SBP grants approval to pilot launch of ‘Digitt+’

DPC unveils 2nd annual report: 98pc of bank depositors eligible for deposit protection

Imported networking equipment subject to 16pc duty: FBR

Mansoor Awan made AGP

IT exports: PM voices dissatisfaction

Read more stories