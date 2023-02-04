AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
PTI chief won’t attend APC: Umar

Recorder Report Published 04 Feb, 2023 06:08am
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar said on Friday that his party chief Imran Khan has decided to skip the federal government’s all-parties conference (APC) scheduled for February 7.

He was responding to a query with regard to invitation extended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

PM Shehbaz invites Imran Khan to all parties conference

Talking to media outside Lahore High Court, PTI leader Umar said: “How can we sit with them while cases are being registered against us?”

“The Constitution is being violated by registering cases of treason against the opponents and all the government resources are devoted to arrests and detentions,” he added. While mentioning the by-elections, he said: “Governors are not ready to provide the dates for the elections,” adding that 220 million people of Pakistan will not allow anyone to seize their rights.

