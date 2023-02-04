Tanda Dam boat disaster: Rescue operation ends, death toll rises to 52

PESHAWAR: The rescue operation at Tanda Dam was ended on Friday after five days whereas the death toll rose to 52 after fishing out another body of a child.

According to details, the body of the last drowned child had been recovered from Tanda Dam, where a boat carrying students had sunk on January 30.

The toll after recovering all drowned bodies reached 52, and the age of children ranged between 7 and 11 years.

Divers from the Rescue 1122, Pakistan Army and Navy participated in the rescue operation. Today, the last body of 11-year-old Hamza was recovered by rescue workers which was shifted to the hospital.

In the first and second phase, rescue workers recovered 10 and 19 bodies respectively from the dam. Later, 23 more bodies of victims had been pulled out of the water which were handed over to the families after medico-legal formalities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023