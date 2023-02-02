PM to open K3 nuclear power plant today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that he is going to inaugurate the K3 today (Thursday) which would increase the total electricity production from nuclear power plant in Karachi to 2200 MW.

The prime minister stated this while talking to Chinese Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA) Vice Chairman Liu Jing, Pang Chunxue, Director General of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, and other high-level Chinese officials who participated in the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Power Khuram Dastgir, Special Assistants Tariq Fatemi, Tariq Bajwa, and related officials.

The prime minister was briefed on China’s investment in nuclear energy projects in Pakistan.

The premier said that China is a long-time friend of Pakistan who has helped Pakistan in every good and bad situation. He added that the strategic partnership between Pakistan and China is ideal and Pakistan wants to strengthen it further.

The investment of billions of dollars under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is proof of the love of the Chinese government and people for Pakistan. He further stated that under the CPEC, China played a key role in controlling the electricity shortfall in Pakistan.

