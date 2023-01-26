Imran Khan's arrest will create instability in country: President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest by the coalition government will create instability in the country. Aaj News reported.

During a conversation with senior journalists, the president said if the incumbent government arrested Imran Khan, it would fuel anarchy in the country.

“The government will be playing with fire if it resorts to arresting Imran,” President Alvi said.

Answering another question, the president said that the minus-Imran Khan formula can never succeed, as he has massive public support.

“No government or political party can survive without public support. Therefore, such efforts will never succeed.”

The president’s remarks come days after PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry was arrested from his Lahore residence in the wee hours of Wednesday after he publicly “threatened” the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and their families in a media talk a day earlier.

He was then taken to Islamabad, where the capital’s police were granted a two-day remand of the PTI leader in the sedition case. His arrest drew strong criticism within the federal government’s ranks — which has denied that this was a political move.

President Alvi also deplored the manner in which Fawad was presented in the Islamabad court and asked officials to “have some shame.” The PTI leader was produced in the court with his head covered with a white sheet.

“Institutions shouldn’t need police to maintain their respect. If someone has an issue with me, then I will improve my performance instead of asking the police to take action,” he said.

President Alvi insisted that Imran Khan was “not against” table talks.

“If politicians do not want to sit and negotiate, then what can I do? Imran Khan is not against negotiations, however, there was no response from the government when asked to sit on the table,” he said.

The president said that Imran was even ready to reconsider early polls as he wanted the government to begin negotiations.