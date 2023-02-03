KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 105,512 tonnes of cargo comprising 85,543 tonnes of import cargo and 19,969 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 85,543 comprised of 28,822 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 4,090 tonnes of Chickpeas, 1,683 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 8,848 tonnes of Wheat & 42,100 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 19,969 tonnes comprised of 11,973 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 596 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 7,400 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 3635 containers comprising of 1914 containers import and 1721 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 636 of 20’s and 639 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 347 of 20’s and 82 of 40’s loaded containers while 32 of 20’s and 589 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly 04 ships namely, Esl Kabir, Kmtc Yokohama, Mu Mian Song and Apnoia have berthed at Karachi Port.

As many as 03 ships namely, Feng He Hai, MT Shalamar and Kmtc Yokohama have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 05 ships, Clemens Schulte, Irenes Ray, Umm Al-Amad, White Purl and Serenity Gas left the Port on Thursday morning, while an oil tanker ‘Hafnia Excel’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 154,032tonnes, comprising 129,114 tonnes imports cargo and 24,918 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,483` Containers (1,116 TEUs Imports and 1,367 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, and ‘Express Athens’ carrying Containers is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 2nd February, & three more containers ships, namely, MSC Leandr, Ikaria and CMA CGM Rabelais are due to arrive on Friday, 3rd February-2023.

