AVN 65.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.37%)
BAFL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
BOP 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DFML 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.79%)
DGKC 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
EPCL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.97%)
FCCL 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
GGL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.82%)
HUBC 64.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
KAPCO 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
MLCF 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
NETSOL 84.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
OGDC 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.33%)
PAEL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
PPL 73.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-3.63%)
PRL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.17%)
SNGP 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.08%)
TELE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 111.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,033 Decreased By -12.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 14,343 Decreased By -90.3 (-0.63%)
KSE100 40,582 Decreased By -37.8 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,109 Decreased By -61.2 (-0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar plunges as Fed says disinflation now in play

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2023 09:30am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SINGAPORE: The dollar tumbled on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve said it had turned a corner in the fight against inflation, giving markets a confidence boost that the end of its rate-hike campaign is near.

Investors took a dovish cue from Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks on Wednesday that “the disinflationary process has started” in the world’s largest economy, although he also signalled that interest rates would continue rising and that cuts were not in the offing.

The Fed’s statement on Wednesday, which came after the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting where policymakers agreed to raise rates by 25 basis points, marked the central bank’s first explicit acknowledgment of slowing inflation.

The dollar dived following Powell’s remarks, and against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index fell to a fresh nine-month low of 100.80.

It was last 0.12% down at 100.83, having fallen more than 1% on Wednesday. “It was very much a sort of relief … that there was nothing there to really seriously challenge the market’s prevailing view,” said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank (NAB).

Dollar dips before Fed rate decision

“(Powell) said that rates are going to have to be restrictive for some time, but that doesn’t dissuade the market from saying some time might be six months, rather than two years.” The Aussie jumped to a new eight-month high of $0.7158 in early Asia trade on Thursday, after rallying 1.2% in the previous session.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar fell 0.55% to 128.21. The kiwi, which similarly jumped more than 1% on Wednesday, was last 0.25% higher at $0.6523.

With the Fed out of the way, the stage is set for the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) to announce their rate decisions later on Thursday, where expectations are for a 50bp hike from each.

The euro rose to a roughly 10-month peak of $1.1034 on Thursday, after gaining 1.2% in the previous session, while sterling was last 0.19% higher at $1.2399.

“The risk is that we get a hawkish 50 from the ECB and a dovish 50 from the Bank of England, that might create some volatility,” said NAB’s Attrill.

Euro zone inflation eased for the third straight month in January, data on Wednesday showed, but any relief for the ECB may be limited as underlying price growth held steady and concerns have already been raised about the reliability of the figures.

“I don’t think that’s going to influence the messaging from the ECB, which I think is still going to be that (they’ve) got a lot to do,” Attrill said.

In the United States, Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report will be the next test of the Fed’s fight against inflation, though Wednesday’s JOLTS report showed that job openings unexpectedly rose in December, pointing to a still-tight labour market.

Markets are now expecting the Fed funds rate to peak just under 4.9% by June, compared with earlier expectations of a peak of just below 5%.

Also read

Bank of England European Central Bank European Commission US dollar China's yuan

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar plunges as Fed says disinflation now in play

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid arrested

Jan food prices rise 43pc YoY

High inflation, low growth and falling forex: Country confronted with variety of challenges: MoF

IMF revises inflation rate upward

KE CEO directed to appear before Senate panel

KE files four tariff pleas with Nepra

Officers dealing with IMF exempted from meetings at PMO

PM to open K3 nuclear power plant today

General election not possible before Oct?

Mushtaq appointed DG (Debt)

Read more stories