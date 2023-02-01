Dollar pares gains on falling US labour costs

NEW YORK: The dollar gave up gains made earlier on Tuesday after data showed US labour costs increased less than expected in the fourth quarter, and before the Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday.

The Employment Cost Index, the broadest measure of labor costs, rose 1.0% last quarter after increasing 1.2% in the July-September period, the Labor Department said on Tuesday.

Still, it is not seen as likely to sway the US central bank from hiking rates further.

“Despite the fact that it came in below expectations, objectively speaking it’s still a pretty firm print that means that the Fed is still going to sound hawkish,” said Bipan Rai, North American head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto.