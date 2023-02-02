AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
Ombudsman intervenes to provide relief of Rs22.56m to applicants

Recorder Report Published 02 Feb, 2023 06:12am
LAHORE: A cumulative financial relief of Rs22,560,861 has been provided to applicants of Lahore and other districts who approached the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab for the payment of their pension, GP fund, gratuity and other employment dues from provincial government departments.

According to sources, the ombudsman office has interceded for the necessary repair and maintenance of roads and cleanliness of sewerage lines in the areas of the applicants from Lahore, Attock, Mianwali, Jhelum, Jhang and Gujranwala districts. This has helped in providing a neat and clean atmosphere to the locals.

Alongside this, the Jhelum municipal committee has prepared estimates of around two million rupees to repair the sewerage line of Madni Mohalla. This step has been taken on the complaint of Abdul Rehman of Jhelum who approached the ombudsman office to functionalize the sewerage line of his area.

