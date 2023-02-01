FTSE edges higher on positive corporate updates

AVN 64.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.37%)
UK stocks inched higher on Wednesday after a slate of positive corporate updates, although the mood was tempered by concerns about a slowing British economy and upcoming monetary policy decisions.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.3% by 0815 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 index climbed 0.4%.

Entain climbed 2.3% after the gambling firm raised its annual profit forecast. ITV rose 3.0% after Reuters reported veteran Hollywood producer Peter Chernin and French TV production group Banijay’s parent had expressed interest in the British broadcaster.

FTSE 100 gains ahead of central bank meetings

Darktrace shares added 1.9% after the cybersecurity firm announced share buybacks, a day after a short-seller report knocked its shares by as much as 10%.

Housing stocks fell 0.4% as data showed British house prices dropped by a bigger-than-expected 0.6% in January and are now 3.2% below their peak in August, following a surge in borrowing costs.

