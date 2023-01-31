FTSE 100 gains ahead of central bank meetings

LONDON: The FTSE 100 gained on Monday as investors awaited a slew of central bank decisions this week, with Unilever supporting the index after the consumer goods giant announced a new chief executive officer.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 ticked 0.3% higher, while the midcap FTSE 250 dropped 0.5%.

Unilever rose 1.3% after the company appointed Hein Schumacher, currently the chief of Dutch dairy business FrieslandCampina, to replace CEO Alan Jope from July 1.

“Unilever has been managing to navigate through the turbulence pretty adeptly, and the appointment of a new CEO has been greeted positively by the market, in expectation he will help steady the ship further,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown.

The personal care index gained 1.5%.

Investors have their eyes on the Bank of England, first of the major central banks to turn hawkish, which is expected to deliver its 10th rate hike since December 2021 on Thursday. Traders have priced in a 50 bps rate hike, followed by another 25 bps in March before the BoE pauses.