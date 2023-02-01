AVN 64.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
BAFL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DFML 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
DGKC 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.56%)
EPCL 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FCCL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
FFL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
KAPCO 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.61%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 24.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.52%)
MLCF 21.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 84.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
OGDC 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
PPL 77.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.21%)
PRL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.55%)
TELE 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
TPLP 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
TRG 111.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 6.2 (0.15%)
BR30 14,488 Increased By 21.5 (0.15%)
KSE100 40,635 Decreased By -37.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,215 Increased By 25 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

SK Hynix warns chip downturn to worsen in Q1, posts record quarterly loss

Reuters Published 01 Feb, 2023 10:04am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SEOUL: South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc cautioned that the chip industry downturn, the worst in over a decade, will deepen further in the next few months as it posted a record quarterly operating loss on Wednesday.

Market conditions will gradually improve later this year as chipmakers cut supply in response to the drop in global tech demand and clients buy chips again at low prices, said SK Hynix, the world’s No.2 memory chipmaker after Samsung Electronics.

“The recent drop in memory prices is the largest since the fourth quarter of 2008 … industry-wide inventory is probably at an all-time high,” SK Hynix’s finance chief, Woohyun Kim, said in an earnings call.

He expects inventory levels to peak during the first quarter before gradually declining as chipmakers reduce production, improving supply-and-demand conditions in the second half. SK Hynix flagged lower chip prices in the current quarter.

Shares of the company rose as much as 5% on hopes of a recovery later in 2023, but faced with a bleak near-term outlook, the gains fizzled out. The stock was up 0.8% at 0345 GMT, in line with the wider benchmark’s 0.8% rise.

For the fourth quarter ended December, SK Hynix swung to a worse-than-expected 1.7 trillion won ($1.38 billion) operating loss, from 4.2 trillion won profit a year earlier. The quarterly loss is the biggest since SK Group acquired Hynix in 2012. Analysts had expected a 1.3 trillion won operating loss, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

‘Production adjustments needed’

The global technology industry has been battling a sharp and sudden downturn in demand since late 2022, as companies cut spending on tech products and services while consumers spend less on discretionary goods amid surging inflation.

To offload piling inventory, chipmakers looked to sell chips at modest prices in the fourth quarter, leading to a depreciation in the asset value of NAND Flash chip inventory.

Samsung quarterly profits plunge to 8 year low on demand slump

But selling has not been easy with clients, wary due to economic uncertainty, opting to use their own inventory, analysts said. Data as of the fourth quarter shows it took 46.1 weeks for SK Hynix’s products to be sold from time of production, said Nam Dae-jong, analyst at eBest Investment & Securities.

Although this is expected to drop to 39.9 weeks in the first quarter, “it’s still too much… active production adjustments are needed”, Nam said. It was below 10 weeks a year earlier.

SK Hynix said in October it plans to slash its 2023 investment by more than half versus 2022, after warning of an “unprecedented deterioration” in memory chip demand. On its earnings call, SK Hynix said it will focus its resources on advanced chips to prepare for a market upturn in 2024.

It had a free cash flow deficit of 4.23 trillion won as of end-2022. In contrast, Samsung Electronics has said it has no plans to cut investment despite reporting a 97% plunge in its chip operating profit for the October-December period. “Hynix doesn’t have as much money as Samsung.

Its free cash flow is at a big deficit, and… borrowing has increased,“ said Eo Kyu-jin, analyst at DB Financial Investment. “It’s a necessary choice to cut capex.”

south korea Samsung Electronics SK Hynix Inc

Comments

1000 characters

SK Hynix warns chip downturn to worsen in Q1, posts record quarterly loss

Fitch says PKR to further weaken

Country braces for fuel shortages?

IMF revises GDP growth projections downward

Govt plans to convert Rs800bn PHL debt into public debt

Nepra FCA decision: Power Div proposes revision

KE, Discos: Nepra approves negative tariff adjustments

Jul-Dec: govt has borrowed $5.595bn

In West Bank, US presses for two-state solution

Paracetamol: govt to allow increase in price

Zardari for increasing minimum wages to Rs 35,000

Read more stories