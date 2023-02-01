AVN 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.98%)
Pakistan for creating ‘pull factors’ in Afghanistan for its citizens

Ali Hussain Published 01 Feb, 2023 05:58am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called for creating “pull factors” in Afghanistan with a view to not only stopping the new exodus of citizens but also for the existing refugees to return to their homes.

This was stated by Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan former ambassador Mohammad Sadiq in a tweet following his meeting with Director of Regional Bureau for Asia and Pacific Region of UNHCR Indrika Ratwatte and his delegation.

“Met Indrika Ratwatte, Director Regional Bureau for Asia and Pacific Region of UNHCR and his delegation. Ratwatte is attending a number of meetings in Pakistan to discuss the Afghan refugee issues. A large number of new refugees have come to Pakistan in [the] last 18 months,” Ambassador Sadiq said in a series of tweets.

“It is an alarming situation and needs to be addressed at many levels. It is important that pull factors are created in Afghanistan so that not only the new exodus stops but refugees already in Pakistan return to their homes,” he stated in another tweet.

The statement comes following the deadly terrorist attack in a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines on Monday when a suicide bomber targeted the mosque during Zuhr prayers resulting in the martyrdom of around 100 while more than 150 were injured, mostly police personnel.

