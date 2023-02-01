KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (January 31, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 271.00 276.00 NOK 26.30 26.40
SAUDIA RIYAL 70.50 73.00 SEK 25.25 25.35
UAE DIRHAM 72.50 75.00 AUD $ 186.00 190.00
EURO 290.00 296.00 CAD $ 198.00 202.00
UK POUND 330.00 336.00 INDIAN RUPEE 3.00 3.30
JAPANI YEN 2.02275 2.04275 CHINESE YUAN 39.00 42.00
CHF 286.21 287.21 AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.50 3.00
=========================================================================
