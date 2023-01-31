AVN 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.98%)
India’s Adani says to keep investing in Israel after Haifa port takeover

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2023 06:24pm
HAIFA: Indian magnate Gautam Adani said on Tuesday he would keep investing in Israel after his group took over one of the country’s main ports.

He spoke at a ceremony in Haifa welcoming Adani Ports and local chemicals and logistics group Gadot – the partners who purchased the port for 4 billion shekels ($1.15 billion).

Adani did not speak about his group’s recent share sale or a scathing short-seller’s report that has pummelled the Indian billionaire’s stocks.

India’s Adani-led group completes purchase of Israel’s Haifa Port for $1.15bn

“We will transform the entire port landscape,” Adani said. “Our intention is to make the right set of investments that will not just make the Adani-Gadot partnership proud, but will make the whole of Israel proud.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke at the ceremony, adding that Adani had told him he planned to increase his investment in Israel “in a big way”.

