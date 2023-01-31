LWMC officers directed to turn Lahore into a clean city

LAHORE: The caretaker minister for Local Government and Community Development (LGCD) Punjab, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, has directed the officers of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to conduct a full awareness campaign in Lahore in the next three to four months under the title “Cleanliness is our half faith” and make Lahore the cleanest city in its history.

He was taking a briefing on the company’s performance at the LWMC office on Monday. Ibrahim Hasan Murad emphasized that he wanted to see Lahore as the most beautiful and cleanest city in the Asia, “so after today I don’t want to see garbage anywhere in the city. Above all political affiliations ensure the cleanliness of the city because cleanliness is also our religious duty in which any kind of negligence will not be tolerated.”

The caretaker LG Minister said that people’s tax money should be used in the right place. He directed that schools, colleges, highways, public parks and streets should be made clean and green.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad appealed to the citizens to participate fully in the Green Lahore campaign and help the government in eradicating smog and dengue from the city. He further directed the officers to start the projects of making electricity from waste, compost and biogas as soon as possible to put the company on the principles of sustainable development. He said that modern technology and trackers should be used for effective monitoring of sanitary staff and vehicles.

The provincial minister directed that staff should be deployed in every part of Lahore as per requirement for which research surveys should be conducted. He said that the wastage of national resources should be stopped through effective monitoring and the best services should be provided to the public regarding as worship. Earlier, other officers including the CEO of LWMC Ali Annan briefed the provincial minister on various sectors of the company and shed light on the problems being faced.

