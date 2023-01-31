AVN 63.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.57%)
BAFL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.99%)
BOP 4.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
DGKC 40.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.7%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.62%)
FCCL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.68%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.32%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
HUBC 61.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.29%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
KAPCO 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.34%)
MLCF 20.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.66%)
NETSOL 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.12%)
OGDC 86.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.84%)
PPL 76.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-2.88%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 40.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
TPLP 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.44%)
TRG 109.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.55%)
UNITY 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 3,967 Decreased By -58.9 (-1.46%)
BR30 14,185 Decreased By -217.7 (-1.51%)
KSE100 39,871 Decreased By -579.3 (-1.43%)
KSE30 14,898 Decreased By -212.2 (-1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (January 30, 2023). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 31 Jan, 2023 06:27am
Follow us

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (January 30, 2023).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      16.88    17.38
2-Week      16.94    17.44
1-Month     17.05    17.55
3-Month     17.60    17.85
6-Month     17.70    17.95
9-Month     17.74    18.24
1-Year      17.77    18.27
==========================

Data source: SBP

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KIBOR kibor rates Kibor 1 Week kibor 3 month

Comments

1000 characters

Kibor interbank offered rates

Talks with IMF team: Doubts exist about Dar-led team’s capability

UAE president’s visit cancelled due to ‘inclement weather’

Alvi approves SOEs (Governance and Operations) Bill, 2022

Crucial IMF talks begin today

SBP issues mechanism for quota-based sugar export

SBP says curbing inflation critical to achieving growth

All-risk insurance of Guddu plant: MoC asks NICL to comply with PMO’s directives

Getting Daharki Power shares: ECC allows FF $2.9m equity investment

Revised RFP: AEDB seeks approval from Nepra

LCs: steel sector says facing dire situation

Read more stories