Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (January 30, 2023).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 16.88 17.38
2-Week 16.94 17.44
1-Month 17.05 17.55
3-Month 17.60 17.85
6-Month 17.70 17.95
9-Month 17.74 18.24
1-Year 17.77 18.27
==========================
Data source: SBP
