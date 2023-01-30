AVN 63.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.57%)
BAFL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.99%)
BOP 4.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
DGKC 40.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.7%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.62%)
FCCL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.68%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.32%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
HUBC 61.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.29%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
KAPCO 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.34%)
MLCF 20.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.66%)
NETSOL 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.12%)
OGDC 86.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.84%)
PPL 76.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-2.88%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 40.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
TPLP 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.44%)
TRG 109.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.55%)
UNITY 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 3,967 Decreased By -58.9 (-1.46%)
BR30 14,185 Decreased By -217.7 (-1.51%)
KSE100 39,871 Decreased By -579.3 (-1.43%)
KSE30 14,898 Decreased By -212.2 (-1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France, Australia to supply Ukraine with artillery shells

AFP Published 30 Jan, 2023 09:39pm
Follow us

PARIS: France and Australia will jointly supply Ukraine with 155 mm shells needed for artillery provided by the West since Russia’s invasion, defence ministers Sebastien Lecornu and Richard Marles said Monday.

“Several thousand 155 mm shells will be manufactured jointly” by French arms supplier Nexter, France’s Lecornu said, while Marles said the plan would come with a “multi-million-dollar” price tag.

The ammunition supplies fit into “the ongoing level of support both France and Australia are providing Ukraine to make sure Ukraine is able to stay in this conflict and… see it concluded on its own terms,” the Australian minister added.

Russia claims advancing near Vugledar

Lecornu said the aid would be “significant” and “an effort that will be kept up over time”, with the first deliveries slated for the first quarter of 2023.

Marles said “there are some unique capabilities that exist in Australia and some synergies that can be achieved by Australia and France working together” to manufacture the shells.

While Nexter will carry out the manufacturing, Australia would supply gunpowder, Lecornu said, without elaborating further.

The two defence ministers were meeting alongside both countries’ foreign ministers, Catherine Colonna and Penny Wong, as France and Australia look to relaunch cooperation.

Ties took a serious blow in 2021 when Canberra dropped a French submarine contract in favour of American subs, as well as joining the AUKUS Pacific alliance with London and Washington.

Marles hailed “personal warmth between the four of us”, with all the ministers stressing the need to “rebuild” or “relaunch” the relationship in different ways.

Several types of artillery sent to Ukraine from its Western allies fire 155 mm shells, including French-made CAESAR truck-mounted guns, the British-built M777 howitzer or the German Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled gun.

Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Ukraine war Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

France, Australia to supply Ukraine with artillery shells

Rupee closes at fresh low of 269.63 against US dollar as the great fall continues

KSE-100 falls over 500 points in aftermath of Peshawar blast

Pakistan facing adverse consequences of Ukraine conflict: FM Bilawal

Islamabad Court sends Fawad to jail on judicial remand

SBP says it recognises cost of monetary tightening, but curbing inflation essential

Inflation to cross 30% as rupee depreciation, petrol prices bite: report

Oil slips as rate hikes loom and Russian flows stay strong

UAE president’s visit to Islamabad postponed over ‘bad weather’

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence sealed over ‘illegal occupation’

Asif Ali Zardari sends legal notice to Imran Khan over ‘assassination’ remarks

Read more stories